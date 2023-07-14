Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 18,060 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,532.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

