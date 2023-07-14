Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp Sells 28,646 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 28,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,075,370.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,560,141 shares in the company, valued at $321,347,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,229,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52.

On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60.

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $35.41 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

