VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,381,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average is $213.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

