Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Mallun Yen Sells 12,495 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pure Storage stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.09, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

