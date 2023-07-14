Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Stacy Bowman Sells 14,720 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $573,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12.
Chewy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.