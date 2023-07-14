Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 25,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,104,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 88.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

