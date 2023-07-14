Head-To-Head Survey: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44% IRIDEX -12.65% -41.04% -16.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigCapital5 and IRIDEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $56.97 million 0.59 -$7.55 million ($0.45) -4.64

Risk and Volatility

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GigCapital5 and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00

IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats IRIDEX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

