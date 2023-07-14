NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.24. NVE has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 59.33%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVE news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

