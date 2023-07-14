Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CHT opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

