Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MG opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $234.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.02 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.