Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.0 %

DIN stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

