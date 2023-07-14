Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AJX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

