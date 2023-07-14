Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $208.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.06. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

