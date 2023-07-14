AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.89.

AXT Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

