Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $36,544.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $79,846.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

RDI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 56.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

