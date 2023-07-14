Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $43,900.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,419,914.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.6 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

