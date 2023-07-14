UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Acquires $15,001.20 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $15,001.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UMH opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

