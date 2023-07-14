Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

