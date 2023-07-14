Comparing Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Loncor Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.81 $432.00 million $0.06 293.33 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -26.51

Profitability

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Barrick Gold and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.48% 2.39% Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loncor Gold has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 220.63%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Loncor Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds interest in the Adumbi project, which is located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds interest in the Isiro properties that consist of exploration permits situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

