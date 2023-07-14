ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $263.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ResMed Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.11. ResMed has a twelve month low of $202.04 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

