OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) vs. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Critical Comparison

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OP Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $68.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $105.83 million 1.33 $33.31 million $2.08 4.45 East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 3.17 $1.13 billion $8.53 6.87

This table compares OP Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.05% 18.67% 1.59% East West Bancorp 40.38% 20.71% 1.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OP Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats OP Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also has loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

