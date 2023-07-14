U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) versus Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Financial Contrast

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 1 2 3 0 2.33

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $13.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold -1.10% 1.62% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $905.81 million 2.48 -$353.82 million ($0.04) -277.00

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats U.S. GoldMining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

