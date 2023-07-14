Comparing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Rivals

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) is one of 687 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
|N/A
|-28.82%
|1.40%
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors
|-60.21%
|-65.76%
|-0.91%
Risk & Volatility
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
|N/A
|$4.97 million
|78.31
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors
|$1.46 billion
|$32.16 million
|14.66
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors
|113
|588
|862
|15
|2.49
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.