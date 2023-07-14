Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Financial Contrast

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74% Gouverneur Bancorp 10.00% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.70 $64.39 million $3.18 11.86 Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 2.16 $1.53 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

