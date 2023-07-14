Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

CAT opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.77.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

