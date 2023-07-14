Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $63.14 Average PT from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.