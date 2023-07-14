CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $48.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.12 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.