Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $329.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACN opened at $315.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.14. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.