Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $85.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ES opened at $73.04 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

