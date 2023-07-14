Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $127.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.