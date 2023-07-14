Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $213,458.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.9 %

NOW stock opened at $577.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 294.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.29 and its 200 day moving average is $470.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $579.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.33.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

