Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells $376,822.56 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $319.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.20 and a 200-day moving average of $330.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.25 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

