Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $504,240.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

