Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $219,260.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $450.38 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $451.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.