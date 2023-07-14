MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $39.00 at DA Davidson

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MP. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NYSE MP opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.65.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,775,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,765,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,538,000 after purchasing an additional 513,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

