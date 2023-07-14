Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,814.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

