Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 52,855 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.