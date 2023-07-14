Bank of America Raises E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $6.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $71,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

