Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

