Craig Hallum Boosts E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $5.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ETWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

