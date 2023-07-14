StockNews.com Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $314.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $316.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

