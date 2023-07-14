Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,218 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $2,215,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,304,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,267,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MORN opened at $210.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $261.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,454,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.