UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 3.9 %

UTSI stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

