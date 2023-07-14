Head-To-Head Analysis: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 4.19 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -26.27 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fluence Energy and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 7 9 0 2.56 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.24, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

