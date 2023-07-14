American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.