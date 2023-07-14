MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $114.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $109.50 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

