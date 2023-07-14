Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

CERE opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,440. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

