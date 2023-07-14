Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.2 %

SHC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.