Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $96,932.08 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $96,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 38.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in DoorDash by 16.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

