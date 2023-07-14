Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 66.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.25 ($0.85).

Several research analysts have commented on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 42 ($0.54) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.85. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of £28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 559.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £66,560.56 ($85,630.46). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

